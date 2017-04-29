Captain Ayush Yadav, Killed In Kupwara Attack, To Be Cremated Today

The body of Captain Ayush Yadav, who was killed in a terrorist attack at an army camp in Kupwara district of Kashmir, arrived at Chakeri Airport in his hometown, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday and has been kept at the mortuary of the Army Hospital in the town.Captain Yadav will be cremated at 10 am today with state honours, Additional District Magistrate K P Singh said.The body arrived at Chakeri Airport at 4:40 pm yesterday and was kept at the mortuary of the Army Hospital, the officer said.A resident of Defence Colony, Captain Yadav had joined the service some three years ago.Three heavily-armed terrorists had stormed an army camp in Kupwara district of Kashmir on Thursday, killing the Captain and two other soldiers before two of the assailants were gunned down in a fierce 35-minute encounter. Subedar Bhoop Singh, who was among those killed in the terrorist attack was cremated with full military honours at his native Kherla Bujurg village in Rajasthan's Dausa on Friday.Earlier in the day, the army paid floral tributes to three of its personnel, including Captain Ayush Yadav, at the headquarters of the 15 Corps in Srinagar. Authorities have imposed restrictions on assembly of people in parts of north Kashmir's Kupwara district to maintain law and order after the attack.The curbs under Section 144 of Criminal Penal Code which prohibits assembly of five or more people have been imposed in Kupwara town, Kralpora, Trehgam and Lalpora Sogam, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, District Magistrate, Kupwara, told PTI.