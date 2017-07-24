Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Rs 5 Lakh Reward For Harmanpreet Kaur

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for Harmanpreet Kaur for her performance that steered India to the finals of ICC Women's World Cup.The chief minister conveyed this to Harmanpreet's father, Harmandar Singh, whom he called up to congratulate, an official spokesperson said in Chandigarh.The Chief Minister lauded Harmanpreet's score of 171 not out of 115 balls in the semi-final against Australia.Wishing the best to Harmanpreet for the final match between India and England, the Chief Minister hoped that she would continue to make the country proud with her continuing brilliance.Celebrations have been on at Harmanpreet's home in Moga in Punjab after her 171-run knock against Australia two days ago -- one of the greatest ODI knocks in women's cricket.