Capt Amarinder Singh Takes Oath Today. Eyes On Navjot Sidhu Role: 10 Facts

Captain Amarinder Singh will take oath as new Chief Minister of Punjab.

Chandigarh: Punjab, the Congress' only consolation in the recent assembly elections where it lost four other states including Uttar Pradesh to the BJP, is going to get Captain Amarinder Singh, 77, as its Chief Minister today. This will be the second stint of the Captain, as the Congress' chief minister-designate is also called, in the state's top job and marks the revival of the party in a state where it has been out of power for a decade. The Captain netted 77 of 117 assembly seats for the party in the election that may be his last, leaving 20 for the AAP and 15 for the Akali Dal. But he is not the only one to watch out for at the oath ceremony. Navjot Singh Sidhu, 53, will also be there. The former cricketer, who started his political career with the BJP and negotiated with AAP before settling down with the Congress, is said to be keen to be part of the Captain's team as his deputy.