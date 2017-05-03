'Can't Be Convicted In Assets Case': VK Sasikala Files Review Petition In Supreme Court

Days after her nephew TTV Dinakaran found himself behind bars in Delhi, AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala is making a bid to get out of the Bengaluru jail where she is serving a four-year jail term. On Wednesday, Sasikala filed a review petition against her conviction by the Supreme Court that had hauled her off to jail in February, arguing that she could not have been convicted for disproportionate assets as she wasn't a public servant, and J Jayalalithaa - who was the public servant in this case - was no more.The crux of the review petition filed by Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's long-time live-in aide, is that the prevention of corruption law did not apply to her. And hence, irrespective of the court's findings against her, she should be set free to head back home in Tamil Nadu to run the party that she had left to her nephew as her proxy.Ms Sasikala, 61, was found guilty of conspiring with Jayalalithaa, who she lived with, to acquire a nearly 60-crore fortune that did not match their disclosed sources of income. Ms Sasikala was sentenced to four years in prison. The law bars a convict who serves jail term in a serious case from contesting an election for six years after getting out of prison.In the days after Jayalalithaa's death, Sasikala was appointed as the interim party chief and Mr O Panneerselvam, or OPS, as the Chief Minister. But a few days later, she wanted to be the Chief Minister and got OPS to resign. He did, but later decided to fight back; the power struggle split the party.