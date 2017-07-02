Can't Accept Apology From Delhi Golf Club, Says Victim Of Racial Discrimination

Tailin Lyngdoh, the tribal Khasi woman, who was subjected to discrimination at the Delhi Golf Club for wearing her traditional dress, said that the she cannot reconcile with those who broke her heart."I will never accept any apology as I was deeply hurt by the manner in which I was insulted and discriminated against. I would also never set foot in the Club ever again," Ms Lyngdoh told journalists."If you try and fix a broken glass, you won't be able to hide the cracks of the glass. Therefore, it will be difficult for me to accept any apology from them now," she stated.On June 25, Tailin Lyngdoh, a governess, visited the Club, along with her employer Nivedita Barthakur, after they were invited for lunch by a Club member.Over 15 minutes into the lunch, two Club officials asked Ms Lyngdoh to leave the Club, suggesting that her dress was a "maid's uniform." Racial abuses were also allegedly hurled at her.Ms Lyngdoh, who finally reached Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya on Saturday afternoon, met the members of Meghalaya State Women's Commission and women's rights activists and shared the incident with them at the golf club for wearing a Jainsem."I felt hurt and insulted when I was discriminated against at the Club, which is in my own homeland. I have been to many clubs and restaurants abroad but no has ever insulted me," Ms Lyngdoh said."I want the Meghalaya government and civil society groups and my fellow tribesmen to come forward in taking up the incident which happened at the Club, so that no such discrimination is meted out to anyone in the future," she said.Meanwhile, Ms Barthakur appealed to the people across the northeastern states to come out in support of Ms Lyngdoh."This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. These things keep happening. Therefore, I am appealing to the people of the Northeast to stand up together."Here is a lady who was humiliated for her profession, for the way she looks and for the way she dressed. Let us not just make it into Tailin's voice alone. It should be the voice of everyone. Enough is enough," Ms Barthakur said.