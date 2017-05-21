Cannes Film Festival: What Sonam Kapoor Considers 'Not Preparing Much' For Red Carpet

There you go, Sonam Kapoor's arrives at the Cannes red carpet. Bollywood's top fashion icon made a fabulous entry on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival dressed in Elie Saab. Styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, the 31-year-old actress looked absolutely gorgeous in an embellished chiffon dress. Sonam accessorised her couture with custom made Kalyan jewellery. Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet a day after actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who took over from Deepika Padukone. The trio was part of L'Oreal's 2017 entourage. With any delay, take a look at Sonam Kapoor at Cannes Film Festival.
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor wore a stunning Elie Saab dress
- Sonam Kapoor said this year she hasn't 'prepared much'
- Sonam Kapoor's final red carpet appearance will be on Monday
Watch Sonam Kapoor at Cannes red carpet:
Here are more pics of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes:
Sonam Kapoor limited the number of appearances to just one on her first day at the French Riviera. Before the above red carpet look we saw Sonam by the beachside in a prismatic NorBlack NorWhite sari. We hope we get to see more of Sonam on the second day. Although, Sonam warned us before that she hasn't "prepared much for Cannes" this year. She told news agency PTI: "This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film Veere Di Wedding. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson. We decided not to put any pressure on ourselves and just have a good time. So we don't think about it much. It's not about the status quo of being on the red carpet."
Sonam has always taken risks when it comes to her red carpet appearances which yielded positive result most of the times. Sonam Kapoor will make her second appearance at Cannes 2017 on Monday. Are you excited?
Sonam Kapoor recently won a National Award (Special Mention) for her role in Neerja and the actress will soon start filming Veerey Di Wedding with co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.
(With PTI inputs)