Cannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Followed And Loved Her Red Carpet Looks

Sonam Kapoor made her Cannes red carpet finale with a golden appearance on Monday night. Apart from fans and followers of the Bollywood fashionista, her red carpet looks have also been admired by her rumoured boyfriend, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. There's proof on Instagram. Sonam's sister, stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a BTS photograph of Sonam in Elie Saab couture on Instagram, which was promptly spotted and admired by Anand. He reviewed Sonam's golden red carpet look in just one word. Read on for more. Anand might not have accompanied Sonam to the French Riviera but followed her Cannes diary through the days of her stay - Sunday and Monday. May 21 marked Sonam's first day in Cannes, when she was spotted on the beach looking radiant in a metallic-hued sari by Norblack Norwhite and a crop top. That too, Anand Ahuja listed as his favourite.
Highlights
- 'Love,' he wrote on one of Sonam's Cannes pics shared by Rhea
- Anand Ahuja and Sonam have been dating for two years now
- Anand accompanied Sonam to the National Awards this year
Sonam Kapoor, no need to blush. Here's what Anand Ahuja says.
When Anand had no words to describe Sonam's look.
Earlier this year, Anand Ahuja was part of Sonam's fam-jam at the National Awards. He was spotted sitting right next to the actress at the venue in Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Sonam received a Special Mention National Award for her performance in Neerja. Sonam was also accompanied by her parents, father Anil Kapoor and mother Sunita at the ceremony. Anand was perhaps the loudest one to applaud when Sonam received her award from President Pranab Mukherjee while Mr Kapoor was busy documenting the special moment on phone.
#Bollywood Sonam Kapoor's proud boyfriend Anand Ahuja was a reflection of her joy at the 64th National Awards -... https://t.co/fBXJsfWD5dpic.twitter.com/7cZ8xWlGCo— NEWS (@rm3386) May 4, 2017
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor.— Reya (@that_girl_reya) May 3, 2017
Yayyyyy!!!! Another ship sailing! pic.twitter.com/cMNqVlrc6y
Sonam has reportedly been dating Anand Ahuja for almost two years now. Anand has also previously been spotted at Sunita Kapoor's birthday celebrations in London and attended Sonam's cousin Akshay Marwah's roka ceremony in New Delhi.
Sonam Kapoor opted for Elie Saab ensembles for both her red carpet appearances. On the first day, she was spotted in pastel pink and followed it up with a similar gold outfit on Monday. For her day-time attires, she made appearances in outfits from the studios of Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Masaba Gupta. BTW, Sonam is also often spotted in Bhane couture, the clothing label Anand Ahuja owns.
Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for Padman, her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.