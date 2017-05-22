Cannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor's Fashion Game Of 'Fire And Ice'

Actress Sonam Kapoor is determined to outdo herself at Cannes Film Festival. The 31-year-old actress is blending traditional and chic like never before. Sonam's first ensemble of the day is designed by Anamika Khanna and Apala by Sumit. Sonam Kapoor looked brighter than sunshine as she posed for the cameras barefoot on the beach in a lovely mustard and red outfit. The headband and clunky jewellery added a bohemian touch. In contrast, her second appearance was cool as breeze. Sonam wore a white dress with a summery kaftan designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Sonam Kapoor, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, looked incredible both times.
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor is experimenting with traditional attire this year
- She started her second day in a feisty Anamika Khanna ensemble
- She changed into a white dress paired with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla kaftan
Here are Sonam Kapoor's first and second looks on the second day at Cannes as a L'Oreal brand ambassador and we hope to see many more.
Sonam Kapoor told media before she left for the French Riviera that she hasn't prepared much this year. And that's sort of true. Sonam Kapoor is not as swift in changing outfits as she was last year. Nonetheless, Sonam Kapoor has so far pleased us with her appearances for L'Oreal. She started her first day in Cannes with NorBlack NorWhite sari and ended with a bang on the red carpet in Elie Saab.
Sonam Kapoor told news agency PTI: "This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film Veere Di Wedding. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson."
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Neerja for which she won a National Award. Her next film is R Balki's Padman with Akshay Kumar.
(With PTI inputs)