Cannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor Flies Out Of Mumbai With Sister Rhea. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is yet to make her final appearance on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival while Sonam Kapoor has already flown out of Mumbai to check into the French Riviera in time. The 31-year-old actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday night along with her sister Rhea, who often styles Sonam's look. Sonam appeared to travel make-up free, dressed comfortably in monochrome - black palazzo pants and a white baggy crop-shirt. She was spotted carrying a brown tote for her essentials and a Louis Vuitton case for the Cannes trip. Rhea accompanied her in a black dress paired with a loose denim shirt.
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor is expected to walk the red carpet on May 21 and 22
- Sonam left for Cannes with her sister, stylist Rhea Kapoor
- Like Ash and Deepika, Sonam also represents L'Oreal Paris in Cannes
Sonam Kapoor is expected to walk the red carpet on Sunday evening with her final appearance being on Monday. Her red carpet arrival is the last of the three Bollywood celebrities' representing L'Oreal Paris this year - Deepika Padukone made her Cannes debut as the ambassador for the cosmetics giant on May 17, when she turned heads in a sheer purple Marchesa ensemble. Her final red carpet stint was the following day and she stunned in a green dress by Brandon Maxwell. Meanwhile, Aishwarya looked straight out of a fairy tale as she walked down the red carpet on Friday night in a princess-like gown from the studios of Michael Cinco.
Talking about her Cannes preparation, if any, Sonam told news agency PTI: "This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film Veere Di Wedding. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson." The Kapoor sisters recently launched their new clothing brand Rheson while they are also busy with their upcoming project Veere Di Wedding, which Sonam stars in and Rhea produces.
Sonam also shared her mantra for a radiant red carpet appearance and told PTI: "We are going for a brand. If it was for a movie, I would've been so stressed out that I would faint on the red carpet. But because it's for a make-up brand, I enjoy doing it. It's about being beautiful and you look beautiful only if you're happy inside and confident."
Sonam Kapoor recently received a Special Mention National Award for her role as the slain Pan Am stewardess in biopic Neerja.