Cannes Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor Arrives In The French Riviera Looking Stylish

Sonam Kapoor is all set to take over the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam checked into Cannes a few hours ago

Written by | Updated: May 20, 2017 20:31 IST
Sonam Kapoor in Cannes (Courtesy: sonamakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam Kapoor flew out of Mumbai on Friday night
  2. She is accompanied by her sister Rhea
  3. Sonam is expected to walk the red carpet on May 21 and 22
After actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor is all set to take over the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam, who flew out of Mumbai on Friday night, has checked into Cannes a few hours ago. "Aaaand we're here!!! #Cannes17," the 31-year-old actress captioned her post along with a picture of herself. Sonam is accompanied by her sister Rhea Kapoor, who styles Sonam for her public appearances. The Neerja actress is expected to walk the red carpet on Sunday and her final appearance will be on Monday. Deepika, Aishwarya and Sonam are representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at Cannes. Here's how Sonam arrived at the French Reviera.
 

Of her Cannes preparation, Sonam earlier told news agency PTI, "This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film Veere Di Wedding. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson. We decided not to put any pressure on ourselves and just have a good time. So we don't think about it much. It's not about the status quo of being on the red carpet."

Check out these pictures of Sonam and Rhea at the airport.
 
sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor at Mumbai airport

 
sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea photographed at Mumbai airport


A couple of days ago, Sonam, who has been a part of Cannes for over six years now, shared some throwback pictures from her last year's red carpet appearance.
 
 

I'm So Excited!!! #Throwback #Thursdaze #LifeAtCannes #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 


Meanwhile, Deepika and Aishwarya both managed to steal the spotlight with their stunning red carpet looks. Deepika is done with her Cannes duties while Aishwarya is all set to make her second red carpet appearance today.

Actresses Mallika Sherawat, Nandita Das, Amy Jackson, Shruti Haasan and music composer A R Rahman also made individual appearances at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.
 

