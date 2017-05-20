Cannes Film Festival: Shruti Haasan's Rs 250-Crore Tamil Epic, Sanghamithra, Launched Shruti Haasan's upcoming film Sanghamithra was officially launched at Cannes Film Festival. The historic drama is made under a budget of Rs 250 crore

203 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shruti Haasan in a poster of Sanghamithra (Courtesy: arrahman) New Delhi: Highlights Shruti Haasan co-stars with Jayam Ravi and Arya "Sanghamithra will be grandly entertaining," says director Sundar C The first instalment of Sanghamithra will release in 2018 Sanghamithra is the first instalment of Sundar C's two-part magnum opus, produced by Thenandal Studios. The film also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya. Shruti along with the other two stars and music composer A R Rahman made an appearance at Cannes to launch the film. PTI reports that Sanghamithra 'promises to outstrip' Bahubali in terms of scale and grandeur. S S Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise is so far one of the most-successful films. The final instalment Sanghamithra.

New poster from #Sangamithra ft. @actor_jayamravi is here! @ThenandalFilmspic.twitter.com/WdoY4iNSIi — Only Kollywood (@OnlyKollywood) May 20, 2017

pic.twitter.com/6NGPEPgBlW — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 18, 2017



Director Sundar C, who has been working on the film for three years, describes Sanghamithra will be grandly entertaining. This is the film that I have always been aspiring to make. I've had the Sanghamithra idea with me for a decade now. I was waiting for the right kind of budget and the necessary technology to come my way. The time is now ripe. I wanted to be sure that I'd be able to do full justice to the magnitude of the tale before embarking upon making it," he says.



Of the film, he said, "Sanghamitra will go beyond the Rajamouli-directed VFX blockbuster. Baahubali took south Indian cinema to the national level while Sanghamithra will take it to the global league. That is what we are aiming at and that is why we are in Cannes to launch the film," Sundar said.



Sundar C is known for films such as Rajinikanth's Arunachalam and Kamal Haasan's Anbe Sivam. "All the hits that I have delivered thus far were only stepping stones towards this film. Sanghamithra is going to be 'the' film of my directing career," Sundar said.



The first instalment of Sanghamithra is scheduled to release by the end of 2018.



(With PTI inputs)



Actress Shruti Haasan's upcoming film Sanghamithra was officially launched at Cannes Film Festival. The historic drama is made under a budget of Rs 250 crore, reports news agency PTI.is the first instalment of Sundar C's two-part magnum opus, produced by Thenandal Studios. The film also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya. Shruti along with the other two stars and music composer A R Rahman made an appearance at Cannes to launch the film. PTI reports that'promises to outstrip'in terms of scale and grandeur. S S Rajamouli'sfranchise is so far one of the most-successful films. The final instalment Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 28 in various languages and has so far earned more than Rs 1,500 crore at the box office. Here are the first look posters ofDirector Sundar C, who has been working on the film for three years, describes Sanghamithra as a 'fantasy' inspired by Tamil history and set in the eighth century, reports PTI. "will be grandly entertaining. This is the film that I have always been aspiring to make. I've had theidea with me for a decade now. I was waiting for the right kind of budget and the necessary technology to come my way. The time is now ripe. I wanted to be sure that I'd be able to do full justice to the magnitude of the tale before embarking upon making it," he says.Of the film, he said, "will go beyond the Rajamouli-directed VFX blockbuster.took south Indian cinema to the national level whilewill take it to the global league. That is what we are aiming at and that is why we are in Cannes to launch the film," Sundar said.Sundar C is known for films such as Rajinikanth'sand Kamal Haasan's. "All the hits that I have delivered thus far were only stepping stones towards this film.is going to be 'the' film of my directing career," Sundar said.The first instalment ofis scheduled to release by the end of 2018.(With PTI inputs)