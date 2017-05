Cannes Film Festival: Nandita Das, A Vision In Gold Sari, Presents Manto

Highlights Nandita Das said it's more of a 'curtain raiser' Nawazuddin says every actor needs a Cannes experience Manto's promo was screened at Cannes' market section

Actress-director Nandita Das presented her upcoming filmat Cannes Film Festival on the second day. Nandita was accompanied by her lead actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui . Theactor, before leaving for Cannes, told news agency PTI that it is an "experience that every actor needs to be a part of at least once in their lives." Of the screening, Nandita Das told India Today : "It's more of a curtain raiser. We're taking a small break from our shoot to go to Cannes because I believe it's a great platform." Nandita Das looked vibrant in a gold linenby Anavila at the event."It's a great festival and some of the world's best movies are screened there every year. It's special every time. Every actor, big or small, is respected there," Nawazuddin told PTI. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's previous films which have been screened in the sidebar section of Cannes areandNandita Das has been a jury member at Cannes in the previous editions of the film festival. "We'll be sharing the film, of course, for the sales agents and buyers, but have something special for the film goers and lovers at the festival," she told India Today The first look ofwas released in February:Nandita Das also released a six-minute of footage of Nawazuddin as Manto:is based on the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Actress Rasika Duggal plays the role of Manto's wife, Safiyah Manto. Actor Rishi Kapoor also has a small role in the film (With PTI inputs)