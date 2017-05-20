Cannes Film Festival: Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, A Femme Fatale In The French Riviera

Highlights
- Aishwarya's day dress is courtesy Ashi Studio couture
- This is her first appearance of Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival
- Ash's quirky make-up comprises orange lip colour and bright blue eyes
Here's how Aishwarya embraced a new day in Cannes.
BOLD is the word for today! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/DBOJIB2axz— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Unveiling #AishwaryaRaiBachchan's sensational look from #Cannes2017 today. #LifeAtCannes#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/NS6vqcrEeu— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Embracing the #LifeAtCannes in Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power, Superliner Perfect Slim Blue, Lucent Magique Blush Paradise Coral pic.twitter.com/ii5mJLGZsN— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Last night, Aishwarya was busy setting the red carpet on fire and looking every bit gorgeous like she did, which prompted a note of admiration from her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan, who is back home in India. Aishwarya's five-year-old daughter Aaradhya is keeping her company in Cannes. Aaradhya has been attending the festival with her mother ever since she was a baby.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya's appearances on her first day at the festival included a cream ensemble designed by Mark Bumgarner and a green layered dress from the shelves of Yanina Couture.
Reunited with our #Lorealista@EvaLongoria#LifeAtCannes#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/0NKLEWJoWV— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Redefining beauty and grace for the sixteenth time! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#CannesFilmFestival#Cannes2017#Cannes70pic.twitter.com/4N5PuUwyK8— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 16th visit to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya's red carpet appearance has been preceded by that of Deepika Padukone's and will be followed by Sonam Kapoor's. All three Bollywood stars are representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris in Cannes with Deepika having made her debut as the brand ambassador this year.