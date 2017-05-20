Cannes Film Festival: Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, A Femme Fatale In The French Riviera

Cannes Film Festival: There's much quirk in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's make-up comprising pop orange lip colour and bright blue eyes

All India | Written by | Updated: May 20, 2017 15:36 IST
444 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cannes Film Festival: Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, A Femme Fatale In The French Riviera

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted on Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival (courtesy LOrealParisIn)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya's day dress is courtesy Ashi Studio couture
  2. This is her first appearance of Day 4 of the Cannes Film Festival
  3. Ash's quirky make-up comprises orange lip colour and bright blue eyes
We are still recovering from the spell cast by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the princess-ey Michael Cinco gown on the Cannes red carpet yesterday, when she steps out on the Croisette as a femme fatale on Saturday morning. A night of rest worked wonders for Ash, who appeared in a mood to shed her princess-like persona and opted for a black off shoulder gown by Ashi Studio couture from her carefully curated Cannes closet. However, there's much quirk in her make-up comprising pop orange lip colour and bright blue eyes. Aishwarya's day dress is a simpler and bolder choice compared to last night's - the Michael Cinco ensemble was made of French Lace and embellished with Swarovski crystals. In pictures shared on social media, the 43-year-old actress has been spotted soaking in the Cannes sun.

Here's how Aishwarya embraced a new day in Cannes.
 
 
 

Last night, Aishwarya was busy setting the red carpet on fire and looking every bit gorgeous like she did, which prompted a note of admiration from her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan, who is back home in India. Aishwarya's five-year-old daughter Aaradhya is keeping her company in Cannes. Aaradhya has been attending the festival with her mother ever since she was a baby.
 
 

Love this photo..... Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on


 Meanwhile, Aishwarya's appearances on her first day at the festival included a cream ensemble designed by Mark Bumgarner and a green layered dress from the shelves of Yanina Couture.
 
 

This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 16th visit to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya's red carpet appearance has been preceded by that of Deepika Padukone's and will be followed by Sonam Kapoor's. All three Bollywood stars are representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris in Cannes with Deepika having made her debut as the brand ambassador this year.
 

Trending

Share this story on

444 Shares
ALSO READ1888 Indian Hailstorm Among All-Time Deadliest Weather Events In World
Cannes Film FestivalAishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan CannesCannes 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................