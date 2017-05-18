Cannes Film Festival: Inside Deepika Padukone's Cannes Closet

Highlights
- Deepika was spotted at a L'Oreal studio on Thursday
- Earlier, she was also photographed in a yellow sheath dress
- Meanwhile, she enjoyed her breakfast in a fuzzy bath robe
Spoilt for choice! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/614slgLdwQ— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Look what amused Deepika!
Can slip into a t-shirt with as much elan as donning a gown! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/4OdTKNwpi5— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Deepika's new day in Cannes began with the smell of fresh nail paint, breakfast and the sea.
Beauty for breakfast ! #LifeAtCannes indeed @deepikapadukone#DeepikaAtCannespic.twitter.com/uQ1zE46hgS— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Meanwhile, here's what she's been up to through the day so far:
Watch her swatch#LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#CannesFilmFestival#Lorealistapic.twitter.com/2gzci66Vpz— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Beach time with our lovely #Lorealista@ElleFanning ! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannespic.twitter.com/sa5UwR824i— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Beauty in the making. #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/qRshtLfyHh— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
It's a sunny day in Cannes! #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/RPiY5cJU3K— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
No, Deepika does not want to bid Cannes goodbye:
.@deepikapadukone never wants to leave Cannes. Here's proof! #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/5pYgVJwiuv— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Deepika made her first red carpet appearance at the prestigious festival gala on Wednesday, setting the red carpet on fire in a dazzling gown from Marchesa studious.
Effortlessly enchanting. #DeepikaAtCannes#HairFlip#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/5s4ur8onsq— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Earlier in the day, she changed from a red Johanna Ortiz ensemble to a bold cut-out dress by Galvan London.
Deepika in Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fushion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/8YLjOOA166— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Day Look 1. #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/57SK0XJmvX— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Meanwhile, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already checked into the French Riviera. This year will mark her 16th appearance at Cannes and she will walk the red carpet on May 19 and May 20. Sonam Kapoor is also scheduled to make her red carpet appearances on May 21 and May 22 to represent L'Oreal Paris.
Look who has arrived at Cannes!!!— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Our stunning #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is ready to live her #LifeAtCannes for the sixteenth time pic.twitter.com/Q3WguXXWzj
Deepika, who has been to the Cannes Film Festival earlier, is representing the cosmetics giant for the first time at the festival. The 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 17 to May 28.