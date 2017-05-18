Cannes Film Festival: Inside Deepika Padukone's Cannes Closet

Deepika Padukone in Cannes: Between her chilled-out mode and looking like a ray of sunshine, she was spotted having a fun ride going through the assortment of clothes in the closet, carefully curated for her

All India | Written by | Updated: May 18, 2017 16:21 IST
Looks like Deepika Padukone wants to experiment with her Cannes outfit (courtesy LOrealParisIn)

  1. Deepika was spotted at a L'Oreal studio on Thursday
  2. Earlier, she was also photographed in a yellow sheath dress
  3. Meanwhile, she enjoyed her breakfast in a fuzzy bath robe
Deepika Padukone has all the rights to be confused, reveals a look at the wardrobe set up for her in Hotel Martinez. It's Day 2 at the Cannes Film Festival and Deepika has already made a couple of wardrobe changes - she had breakfast with a spectacular view of the French coastline in a fuzzy bath robe and made her first appearance on Thursday in a yellow sheath dress with edgy statement jewellery. Soon, she was spotted browsing through make-up essentials at the L'Oreal studio, where she was perhaps to zero in on her make-up goodies for her final look of the evening. Between her chilled-out mode and looking like a ray of sunshine, she was spotted having a fun ride going through the assortment of clothes in the closet, carefully curated for her. Deepika is being styled by internationally renowned stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.
 

Look what amused Deepika!
 

Deepika's new day in Cannes began with the smell of fresh nail paint, breakfast and the sea.
 

Meanwhile, here's what she's been up to through the day so far:
 
 
 
 

No, Deepika does not want to bid Cannes goodbye:
 

Deepika made her first red carpet appearance at the prestigious festival gala on Wednesday, setting the red carpet on fire in a dazzling gown from Marchesa studious.
 

Earlier in the day, she changed from a red Johanna Ortiz ensemble to a bold cut-out dress by Galvan London.
 
 

Meanwhile, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already checked into the French Riviera. This year will mark her 16th appearance at Cannes and she will walk the red carpet on May 19 and May 20. Sonam Kapoor is also scheduled to make her red carpet appearances on May 21 and May 22 to represent L'Oreal Paris.
 

Deepika, who has been to the Cannes Film Festival earlier, is representing the cosmetics giant for the first time at the festival. The 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 17 to May 28.
 

