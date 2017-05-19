Cannes Film Festival: Eva Longoria Once Wore Her Dress Backwards By Mistake

Actress Eva Longoria shared a cute story of her first time at the Cannes Film Festival 12 years ago. The 42-year-old star, a L'Oreal ambassador like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, posted a throwback photo of herself on the red carpet wearing an embellished minidress slashed till her waist. And here's a 'fun fact,' as revealed by Eva - she had her dress on back to front. Now, Angelina Jolie has been known to wear a dress backwards on one occasion - a blue Max Azria gown to the 2009 SAG Awards - but Eva Longoria, it appears, didn't know she had her outfit on the wrong way round until later.
She looked great in the dress anyway:
Eva Longoria also shared her favourite look from the Cannes Film Festival last year:
Eva Longoria wears several hats. Best-known for playing Gaby Solis on hit TV show Desperate Housewives, she currently has a role in the series Empire. She played the lead on now discontinued show Telenovela. Apart from her television work, Eva has appeared in films like Over Her Dead Body and The Heartbreak Kid. She is also a philanthropist, entrepreneur, author and political activist.
Some of Eva's fellow L'Oreal ambassadors have already lit up the Cannes red carpet this year. Deepika Padukone, a first time L'Oreal face, rubbed shoulders with Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has landed in Cannes to take over red carpet duty from Deepika. Sonam Kapoor will anchor the relay. Other ambassadors for the brand include actresses Jane Fonda and Naomi Watts, and models Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebede.