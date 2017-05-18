Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone's Ultra-Glam Grand Finale

Highlights Deepika was photographed signing autographs on the Cannes red carpet Deepika is the first Indian celebrity to walk the red carpet this year This is the first time Deepika is representing L'Oreal at Cannes

Deepika Padukone has closed her stint at the Cannes Film Festival with a bang. The 31-year-old actress made her second and final red carpet appearance on Day 2 wearing a stunning green dress by Brandon Maxwell. Deepika styled her look with dramatic eye make-up and studded jewellery comprising earrings and a bracelet from the designer studios of De Grisogono. Deepika Padukone is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes and is the first of three Indian actresses to walk the red carpet there this year. Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone's high octane final look.Deepika Padukone was photographed signing autographs as she made her way down the red carpet at Cannes.Deepika Padukone was also photographed with French model Thylane Blondeau.Deepika Padukone's day looks on Thursday consisted of a pink Balenciaga minidress and a yellow dress by Solace London.This is how Deepika Padukone stunned on the red carpet on Wednesday. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a sheer purple Marchesa outfit.Ahead of her appearance on Day 2, Deepika Padukone was seen having fun while going through the assortment of clothes in the closet designed for her.After Deepika Padukone, actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on behalf of L'Oreal. Aishwarya, whose 16th year at Cannes this is, will also present her 2002 filmon the sidelines of the film festival. Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya have arrived in Cannes, Sonam will leave Mumbai soon.