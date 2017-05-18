Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone's Ultra-Glam Grand Finale

Highlights
- Deepika was photographed signing autographs on the Cannes red carpet
- Deepika is the first Indian celebrity to walk the red carpet this year
- This is the first time Deepika is representing L'Oreal at Cannes
Standing tall #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/nXJKJPhqlR— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Exquisite make up and hair— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Elegant outfit
and with all this elan, ready to stun the red carpet again! @deepikapadukone#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/SmdUtT3QvV
@deepikapadukone Deepika's Makeup decode: Eyes: Lumi powder in gold (for highlighter), Le Smoky smudged in Antique green, Superstar mascara. #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/aHVBkov3Zr— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Deepika Padukone was photographed signing autographs as she made her way down the red carpet at Cannes.
Get stunning eyes like Deepika with Lumi powder in gold for highlighter, Le Smoky smudged in Antique green, Superstar mascara #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/SXnc2VnNLu— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Deepika Padukone was also photographed with French model Thylane Blondeau.
The calm before storming the red carpet with @deepikapadukone, @thylaneaz and #ArayaHargate ! #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/bjQIuVNsOM— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Deepika Padukone's day looks on Thursday consisted of a pink Balenciaga minidress and a yellow dress by Solace London.
Beach time with our lovely #Lorealista@ElleFanning ! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannespic.twitter.com/sa5UwR824i— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
This is how Deepika Padukone stunned on the red carpet on Wednesday. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a sheer purple Marchesa outfit.
Deepika's Makeup Decoded: Tint caresse Plum Blossom, True Match Lumi Powder Highlighter in gold, La Palette Nude in beige #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/JdFkGIkuWX— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Ahead of her appearance on Day 2, Deepika Padukone was seen having fun while going through the assortment of clothes in the closet designed for her.
Can slip into a t-shirt with as much elan as donning a gown! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/4OdTKNwpi5— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
After Deepika Padukone, actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on behalf of L'Oreal. Aishwarya, whose 16th year at Cannes this is, will also present her 2002 film Devdas on the sidelines of the film festival. Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya have arrived in Cannes, Sonam will leave Mumbai soon.