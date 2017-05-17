Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Wins Red Carpet In Stunning Sheer Dress

Highlights Deepika wore a Marchesa gown for her red carpet appearance Earlier in the day, Deepika was spotted in a maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz Deepika also opted for a slinky dress by Galvan London

taking it all in... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Let it be known that Deepika Padukone is the undisputed queen of the red carpet. No doubts. On the first day of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika set the flash bulbs popping as she walked the red carpet in a sheer purple Marchesa ensemble. The 31-year-old actress opted for bold accessories to complement her Cannes outfit - studded danglers and a ring are what she picked from the jewellery studios of De Grisogono. She wore heels by Jimmy Choo. On her way to the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone was photographed being driven in a car and, later, escorted by heavy security to the red carpet. The pictures of Deepika Padukone's final look on Day 1 of Cannes will leave you awed.Deepika Padukone is the first Indian celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet this year. At the venue, Deepika rubbed shoulders with Hollywood biggies like Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore, who is representing L'Oreal like Deepika, and Susan Sarandon.Deepika's red carpet outfit was preceded by two day looks. Her first ensemble was a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz. A change of wardrobe later, Deepika was spotted in a cut-out satin ensemble from the studios of Galvan London.Here's Deepika slaying in red:Meanwhile, here are various glimpses of the actress as have been captured through the day:Deepika Padukone checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday looking effortlessly chic in a yellow top by Chloe and distressed denims. Deepika left Mumbai on Sunday and was photographed at the airport in an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress and black jacket. She flew into Nice airport after stopping over in London for a day.This is not Deepika Padukone's first visit to the Cannes Film Festival but this is her first time representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris on the world's most stylish red carpet. In Cannes, she will be succeeded by her colleagues and L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, who are yet to arrive.