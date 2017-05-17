Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Wins Red Carpet In Stunning Sheer Dress

Highlights
- Deepika wore a Marchesa gown for her red carpet appearance
- Earlier in the day, Deepika was spotted in a maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz
- Deepika also opted for a slinky dress by Galvan London
And it begins! @DeepikaPadukone, the newest #Lorealista is set to shine in all glory! #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/hI26kOyBVr— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
We absolutely cannot wait for @deepikapadukone to dazzle the #redcarpet today!! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes70#CannesFilmFestivalpic.twitter.com/Qu1ZGjyK3w— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
On her way to slay! #LifeAtCannes@deepikapadukone#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes70#CannesFilmFestival#Cannes2017#Cannes#deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/vqOZyNGwKC— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Deepika Padukone is the first Indian celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet this year. At the venue, Deepika rubbed shoulders with Hollywood biggies like Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore, who is representing L'Oreal like Deepika, and Susan Sarandon.
The Lovely #Lorealistas - #ElleFanning, @_juliannemoore, @SusanSarandon and @deepikapadukone. #Cannes2017#DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/bLPbxNXQ8q— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Deepika's red carpet outfit was preceded by two day looks. Her first ensemble was a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz. A change of wardrobe later, Deepika was spotted in a cut-out satin ensemble from the studios of Galvan London.
Here's Deepika slaying in red:
Day Look 1. #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/57SK0XJmvX— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Meanwhile, here are various glimpses of the actress as have been captured through the day:
Cheerfully candid. #LifeAtCannes#Cannesdid#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/CznD6pR2ye— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Mesmerising moment of beauty. #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/ez7sypghgA— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Swatching to her heart's content. #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/coEakRpnSU— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Deepika Padukone checked into the French Riviera on Tuesday looking effortlessly chic in a yellow top by Chloe and distressed denims. Deepika left Mumbai on Sunday and was photographed at the airport in an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress and black jacket. She flew into Nice airport after stopping over in London for a day.
Let's welcome our global ambassador, @deepikapadukone to Cannes! The glamorous experience of #LifeAtCannes begins. pic.twitter.com/Wev0HqFfbf— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 16, 2017
This is not Deepika Padukone's first visit to the Cannes Film Festival but this is her first time representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris on the world's most stylish red carpet. In Cannes, she will be succeeded by her colleagues and L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, who are yet to arrive.