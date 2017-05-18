Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Is A Ray Of Sunshine Today

Cannes Film Festival: This is Deepika's first appearance on Thursday, which will also see the 31-year-old actress walk the red carpet in the evening

All India | Written by | Updated: May 18, 2017 15:06 IST
93 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Is A Ray Of Sunshine Today

Deepika Padukone photographed on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival (courtesy LOrealParisIn)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika will also walk the red carpet today evening
  2. Ahead of that she was spotted in a chic yellow ensemble
  3. Deepika was also photographed having breakfast in a bath robe
Actress Deepika Padukone is meeting Day 2 at the Cannes Film Festival head on. By 9 am her time, the 31-year-old star was dressed, made-up and ready to win the French Riviera on the second day. She welcomed the new day with an Instagram post, which you just can't not love. Posing in front of what appears to the balcony of her suite in the Hotel Martinez, Deepika looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sheath dress with mega sleeves. Accessorised with minimal jewellery and tie-up heels, Deepika wore her hair in a ponytail and looked uber-stylish. This is Deepika Padukone's first appearance on Thursday, which will also see her walk the red carpet in the evening. Whether Deepika will extend her stay in the French Riviera is not known but tonight is expected to be her final red carpet appearance at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

A very good morning to you too, Deepika Padukone.
 
 

Hello Morning... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Breakfast is a lot more enjoyable with a view like this. Agreed.
 

Here's a look inside Deepika's Cannes closet:
 

Look what she found!
 

The final touch-up:
 

Deepika Padukone has been at the Cannes before but this year was her first time representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris, who captured the best of Deepika Padukone on the red carpet in monochrome. Here are pictures.
 
 

On Wednesday, ahead of the grand opening, Deepika did press in two head-turning ensembles - a slinky satin dress by Galvan London and a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz.
 
 

In the evening, Deepika rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars and fellow L'Oreal ambassadors like Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon. Deepika looked stunning in a berry-hued sheer dress by Marchesa.
 

Once Deepika's L'Oreal duties end, Sonam Kapoor and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will take over. Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran of several years, has already flown out to Nice with her daughter Aaradhya.

Deepika Padukone left Mumbai on Sunday and was photographed at the airport in an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress and black jacket. She checked into Nice airport looking chic in yellow and denims after a day's stop-over in London.
 

The 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 17 to May 28.
 

Trending

Share this story on

93 Shares
ALSO READFacebook Fined 110 Million Euros Over 'Misleading' Information In WhatsApp Takeover
deepika padukonedeepika padukone cannescannes film festivalcannes film festival 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Google IO KeynoteGoogle AssistantGoogle Lens

................................ Advertisement ................................