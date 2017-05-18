Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Is A Ray Of Sunshine Today

Highlights
- Deepika will also walk the red carpet today evening
- Ahead of that she was spotted in a chic yellow ensemble
- Deepika was also photographed having breakfast in a bath robe
A very good morning to you too, Deepika Padukone.
Breakfast is a lot more enjoyable with a view like this. Agreed.
Beauty for breakfast ! #LifeAtCannes indeed @deepikapadukone#DeepikaAtCannespic.twitter.com/uQ1zE46hgS— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Here's a look inside Deepika's Cannes closet:
Spoilt for choice! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/614slgLdwQ— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Look what she found!
Can slip into a t-shirt with as much elan as donning a gown! #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/4OdTKNwpi5— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
The final touch-up:
Beauty in the making. #LifeAtCannes#DeepikaAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/qRshtLfyHh— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Deepika Padukone has been at the Cannes before but this year was her first time representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris, who captured the best of Deepika Padukone on the red carpet in monochrome. Here are pictures.
Resplendent. #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/9IykcDChIM— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Effortlessly enchanting. #DeepikaAtCannes#HairFlip#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/5s4ur8onsq— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
On Wednesday, ahead of the grand opening, Deepika did press in two head-turning ensembles - a slinky satin dress by Galvan London and a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz.
Deepika in Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fushion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/8YLjOOA166— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Day Look 1. #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/57SK0XJmvX— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
In the evening, Deepika rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars and fellow L'Oreal ambassadors like Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon. Deepika looked stunning in a berry-hued sheer dress by Marchesa.
The Lovely #Lorealistas - #ElleFanning, @_juliannemoore, @SusanSarandon and @deepikapadukone. #Cannes2017#DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/bLPbxNXQ8q— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
Once Deepika's L'Oreal duties end, Sonam Kapoor and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will take over. Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran of several years, has already flown out to Nice with her daughter Aaradhya.
Deepika Padukone left Mumbai on Sunday and was photographed at the airport in an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress and black jacket. She checked into Nice airport looking chic in yellow and denims after a day's stop-over in London.
Let's welcome our global ambassador, @deepikapadukone to Cannes! The glamorous experience of #LifeAtCannes begins. pic.twitter.com/Wev0HqFfbf— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 16, 2017
The 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 17 to May 28.