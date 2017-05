Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Is A Ray Of Sunshine Today

Highlights Deepika will also walk the red carpet today evening Ahead of that she was spotted in a chic yellow ensemble Deepika was also photographed having breakfast in a bath robe

Hello Morning... #Cannes2017 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 18, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Deepika in Color Riche Le Smoky Brown Fushion, Les Ombres Chocolate Lover, Tint Caresse Sakura Blossom, Lumi Liquid Rose #LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/8YLjOOA166 — L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

Actress Deepika Padukone is meeting Day 2 at the Cannes Film Festival head on. By 9 am her time, the 31-year-old star was dressed, made-up and ready to win the French Riviera on the second day. She welcomed the new day with an Instagram post, which you just can't not love. Posing in front of what appears to the balcony of her suite in the Hotel Martinez, Deepika looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow sheath dress with mega sleeves. Accessorised with minimal jewellery and tie-up heels, Deepika wore her hair in a ponytail and looked uber-stylish. This is Deepika Padukone's first appearance on Thursday, which will also see her walk the red carpet in the evening. Whether Deepika will extend her stay in the French Riviera is not known but tonight is expected to be her final red carpet appearance at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.A very good morning to you too, Deepika Padukone.Breakfast is a lot more enjoyable with a view like this. Agreed.Here's a look inside Deepika's Cannes closet:Look what she found!The final touch-up:Deepika Padukone has been at the Cannes before but this year was her first time representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris , who captured the best of Deepika Padukone on the red carpet in monochrome. Here are pictures.On Wednesday, ahead of the grand opening, Deepika did press in two head-turning ensemble s - a slinky satin dress by Galvan London and a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz.In the evening, Deepika rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars and fellow L'Oreal ambassadors like Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore and Susan Sarandon. Deepika looked stunning in a berry-hued sheer dress by Marchesa.Once Deepika's L'Oreal duties end, Sonam Kapoor and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will take over. Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran of several years, has already flown out to Nice with her daughter Aaradhya Deepika Padukone left Mumbai on Sunday and was photographed at the airport in an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress and black jacket. She checked into Nice airport looking chic in yellow and denims after a day's stop-over in London.The 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 17 to May 28.