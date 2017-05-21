Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Aaradhya Is At 'Ease With Media Now' Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that her daughter Aaradhya has now developed an ease with media

Highlights
Aaradhya photobombs Aishwarya's selfies with fans, the actress said
Aaradhya is aware of who we are, said Aishwarya Rai
Aaradhya accompanies Aishwarya at Cannes Film Festival



Recently fan clubs shared pictures of Aarydhya, dressed in a fluffy pink gown, walk the red carpet (of sorts) with her mom on Saturday. Aishwarya, who looked fabulous in a red Ralph & Russo creation, held her daughter's hand as she navigated her way through the crowd to the red carpet. Here are snippets of Aaradhya at Cannes.

"Because she is travelling with me, meeting new people, seeing our world, I don't have to sit her down and tell her what her mother does. She sees it, she is growing up with. She has now developed an ease (with media) which you all are seeing," said Aishwarya, reports PTI.



Talking about Aaradhya's tryst with the paparazzi and media in general, Aishwarya said: "She sees photographers outside our home, airports, everywhere. People come for selfie requests so sometimes she photobombs them, sometimes she says 'Mumma, not me na?' When someone is clicking pictures, she will back out. There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them 'No, no photos, bas theek hai.' That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy."



Aaradhya posed for the media before leaving for Cannes at the Mumbai airport.

"This kind of spontaneously naturalness is lovely and we have encouraged her to be. I am very particular that Aaradhya evolves and develops into her own person and she finds her own calling in life," said Aishwarya.



Aishwarya picked a spectacular Michael Cinco gown for her first red carpet appearance this year. She looked like a modern-day Cinderella. "I joked with her teachers that I am going for the weekend to play fancy dress for Aaradhya so she kind of gets to see me in princess gowns," Aishwarya told reports.



(With PTI inputs)



