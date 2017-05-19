Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Belle Of The Ball In Princess Dress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the first of her red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday wearing a dress that would make any Disney princesses jealous

All India | Written by | Updated: May 19, 2017 23:23 IST
Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed on the red carpet (Courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya wore a light blue dress by Michael Cinco
  2. For her first look, Aishwarya opted a bottle green floor length ensemble
  3. Aishwarya will present her 2002 film Devdas at Cannes again
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the first of her red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday wearing a dress that would make any Disney princesses jealous. The 43-year-old actress wore a powder blue brocade ballgown by Michael Cinco - she was only missing a pair of glass slippers and her Prince Charming. This is Aishwarya's 16th year at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is one among the knot of actresses and models who represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal. Here are pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her red carpet look.
 
 
 


Aishwarya was photographed waving to the cameras as she made her way down the red carpet.
 

The blue dress is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's third official look of the day. She was first spotted in a layered green dress embroidered with colourful flowers.
 

Her second outfit of the day - picture of which was posted by Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan - was also a floral design in cream:
 
 

There she is.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



A few hours ago, Aishwarya was photographed with actress Eva Longoria.
 

This year's Cannes Film Festival is special for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the actress is presenting her 2002 movie Devdas at the film festival again. She promoted the film at Cannes the year it released, accompanied by co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Earlier in the day, ahead of her official duties, Aishwarya and five-year-old daughter Aaradhya were spotted out and about in Cannes.
 
 
 

Aishwarya's colleague Deepika Padukone closed her Cannes tour on Thursday while Sonam Kapoor is expected to arrive on Sunday.
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya, who accompanied her mother to Cannes since she was a baby, were spotted leaving Mumbai on Wednesday night.
 
aishwarya rai bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport



The Cannes Film Festival began on May 17 and will end on May 28. Actresses Shruti Haasan, Mallika Sherawat, Nandita Das and music composer A R Rahman also made an appearance at Cannes.
 

