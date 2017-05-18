Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flies Out Of Mumbai With Aaradhya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ready for Cannes Film Festival 2017. The actress was photographed at Mumbai airport on Wednesday night with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya photographed at the airport New Delhi: Highlights Aishwarya will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 20 She will present her 2002 film Devdas at Cannes Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on Day 1 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress will be representing the cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes and will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 20. Actresses Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are also part of Cannes Film Festival. Deepika walked the red carpet on the opening day (May 17) while Sonam is expected to join later this week.



Here are Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures at the airport.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya photographed at Mumbai airport Meet Aaradhya, the expression queen

Abhishek Bachchan also came to drop them.

Abhishek Bachchan at the airport

Aishwarya will be presenting her 2002 hit film Devdas yet again at Cannes 2017. She has been a part of the film festival for over 15 years. She first walked the red carpet with actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Of her debut appearance at Cannes, Aishwarya earlier told news agency IANS, "They made the reception so wonderful by actually creating this little ride up in a horse carriage. Three of us went up and we truly felt like we were representing us. It just felt glorious from the first step on the red carpet."



Last year, Aishwarya's pop purple lip colour at one of the events became Internet's favourite topic. Her Sarbjit also attended Cannes. The film was screened at the film festival.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2016 (Courtesy: AFP)

Meanwhile, Deepika won the red carpet on Day 1 in a purple Marchesa ensemble.



Cannes Film Festival began on May 17 and will conclude on May 28. Actresses Mallika Sherawat and Shruti Haasan and music composer A R Rahman are also expected to be a part of Cannes.





