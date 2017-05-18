Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Arrives, Welcomed With Flowers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived in Cannes. The actress, who is representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal, received a grand welcome as she reached the French town

All India | Written by | Updated: May 18, 2017 16:17 IST
12 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Arrives, Welcomed With Flowers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at Cannes 2017 (Courtesy: LOrealParisIn)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya left for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya on Wednesday night
  2. It is Aishwarya's 16th appearance at Cannes
  3. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are also part of Cannes Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived in Cannes. The actress, who is representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal, received a grand welcome as she reached the French town. Aishwarya is accompanied by her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya's picture was shared by L'Oreal Paris India's Twitter account, where the actress is seen clutching a bouquet of flowers. The 43-year-old actor left for Cannes on Wednesday night. Aishwarya made her debut on Cannes red carpet in 2002 and this year, she will be making her 16th appearance. The 70th edition of Cannes is special for Aishwarya as the actress will present her film Devdas yet again after 2002.

Here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at Cannes 2017.

The actress flew out of Mumbai in a brown trench coat, white top and blue denim. But actually it was Aaradhya who won hearts with her cute expressions at the airport.

Check out the pics here:
 
aishwarya rai bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport

 
aishwarya rai bachchan

So cute, Aaradhya


Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet on May 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is already stealing the thunder at Cannes with her style statement. On Day 1, she wore a sheer purple Marchesa couture and today, she chose a yellow ensemble.

Here are Deepika's pictures from her Cannes diaries.
 
 

Deepika, why so chic?

Actress Sonam Kapoor is expected to leave for Cannes on Thursday. All the three actress are brand ambassadors of L'Oreal.

Cannes Film Festival began on May 17 and will end on May 28.

Actress Mallika Sherawat also turned heads on Day 1 as she walked the red carpet in a white Georges Hobeika couture.
 

Shruti Haasan and music composer A R Rahman are also expected to be a part of Cannes.
 

Trending

Share this story on

12 Shares
ALSO READEnvironment Minister Anil Madhav Dave Dies. He Was 60
Aishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai Bachchancannes aishwaryacannes 2017Cannes Film Festival

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Google IO KeynoteGoogle AssistantGoogle Lens

................................ Advertisement ................................