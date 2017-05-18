Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Arrives, Welcomed With Flowers

Highlights
- Aishwarya left for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya on Wednesday night
- It is Aishwarya's 16th appearance at Cannes
- Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are also part of Cannes Film Festival
Here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at Cannes 2017.
Look who has arrived at Cannes!!!— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Our stunning #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is ready to live her #LifeAtCannes for the sixteenth time pic.twitter.com/Q3WguXXWzj
The actress flew out of Mumbai in a brown trench coat, white top and blue denim. But actually it was Aaradhya who won hearts with her cute expressions at the airport.
Check out the pics here:
Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet on May 19 and 20.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is already stealing the thunder at Cannes with her style statement. On Day 1, she wore a sheer purple Marchesa couture and today, she chose a yellow ensemble.
Here are Deepika's pictures from her Cannes diaries.
Describe @deepikapadukone's #LifeAtCannes in a word! pic.twitter.com/PjAXnanvHv— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017
It's a sunny day in Cannes! #DeepikaAtCannes#LifeAtCannes#Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/RPiY5cJU3K— L'Oral Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 18, 2017
Deepika, why so chic?
Actress Sonam Kapoor is expected to leave for Cannes on Thursday. All the three actress are brand ambassadors of L'Oreal.
Cannes Film Festival began on May 17 and will end on May 28.
Actress Mallika Sherawat also turned heads on Day 1 as she walked the red carpet in a white Georges Hobeika couture.
At Screening and opening gala during 70th annual #cannesfilmfestival2017#majesticbarriere#goergeshobeika@dessangeparis@messikajewelrypic.twitter.com/dpS1a5hyOC— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) May 18, 2017
Shruti Haasan and music composer A R Rahman are also expected to be a part of Cannes.