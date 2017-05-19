Cannes Fashion Report: All The Outfits Deepika Padukone Wore, Ranked

Deepika Padukone came, saw - did she conquer Cannes? The actress signed off this year's film festival with an appearance on the red carpet on Thursday night - it was Deepika's second time at Cannes and the first time she's there as a L'Oreal face. As ambassador of a beauty brand, Deepika's only job at Cannes was to look good. One might argue that Deepika Padukone never looks anything less than great, given that she's a former supermodel and is currently in the best shape of her life. While it's true that she did look fabulous at all times on the Croisette, we liked some of her outfits a bit more than the others.
Highlights
Here are Deepika Padukone's Cannes looks, rounded-up and ranked.
#1 - The sheer Marchesa dress Deepika wore on the red carpet of opening day. The dramatic berry gown stood out in a sea of paler dresses, as seen on Uma Thurman and Deepika's fellow L'Oreal ambassador Elle Fanning.
#2 - The satin Galvano London shift Deepika wore to do press on Day 1. It was her second look of the day and worked because of its simplicity - Deepika aced severely-cut oyster silk and a casual updo.
#3 - The forest green Brandon Maxwell gown that was Deepika Padukone's grand finale on the red carpet. The sweeping train elevated the dress to red carpet-worthy - but this outfit would have been ranked higher had the colour been more vibrant.
#4 - The yellow Solace dress she began Day 2 in. Deepika was a ray of sunshine in a sunny sheath with high-impact sleeves and a cutout back.
#5 - The red Johanna Ortiz maxidress what was Deepika Padukone's first look at Cannes. Her stylist thought she looked like the dancing girl emoji in her flowered and ruffled dress. We wish she's had her hair up.
#6 - The dress we liked least was the hot pink Balenciaga minidress Deepika wore on Day 2. Her shoe game was fantastic and the toned arms and legs on display absolutely jaw-dropping but the dress itself left us underwhelmed.
Bonus outfits - Deepika Padukone flew out of Mumbai looking like a million bucks in an Alberta Ferretti dress and Maje leather jacket. She stopped by London and then landed in Nice in a boho mustard top by Chloe and jeans. The 31-year-old actress has certainly maxed travel style.
Deepika Padukone is now done with Cannes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes over on the red carpet, and then Sonam Kapoor.