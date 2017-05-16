Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone Begins Filling In Her Diary. Here's What She Ate On The Flight Cannes 2017: On May 14, Deepika Padukone left for Cannes dressed in pattered ensemble from the shelves of Italian designer Alberta Ferretti

breakfast on board #Cannes2017 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

diet #Cannes2017 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 15, 2017 at 9:32am PDT



A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 14, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT



Actress Deepika Padukone has started sharing updates ahead of her Cannes debut and we can't wait for more. On Instagram, Deepika posted photos from her flight from London to Nice International Airport, revealing an array of breakfast choices, which includes a pack of Maltesers chocolate balls and a very sinful-looking chocolate pastry. On May 14, Deepika left for Canne s dressed in pattered ensemble from the shelves of Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. For her airport wardrobe, she also put together a Maje leather jacket, a pair of Christian Louboutin boots and a Chanel tote in style. For her trip from London to Cannes, glimpses of which are on Instagram now, she changed into what appears to be an assortment of casuals also comprising a pair of distressed denims.Meanwhile, Deepika had also shared a glimpse of one of her Cannes essentials:This is how she was spotted at the Mumbai airport:This is the first time Deepika Padukone will represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris at the prestigious films gala. In doing so, Deepika has joined the ranks of colleagues Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also represent the brand and has made head-turning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.Ahead of her Cannes itinerary kicked-off, the 31-year-old actress told news agency IANS: "I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in." However, theactress also attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2010, of which she said: "I would happily forget that experience maybe, and start afresh."Deepika Padukone's trip to Cannes comes after she was spotted at the Oscars and Golden Globes after parties this year . In January, she made her introduction in Hollywood with her maiden film, co-starring Vin Diesel. Deepika will next be seen in Sanjay leela Bhansali's period drama, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 to May 28 in the French Riviera.