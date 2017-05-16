Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone Arrives In The French Riviera Looking Like This

Actress Deepika Padukone has already started stealing the thunder at the French Riviera. The 31-year-old star arrived in the French town looking uber-chic on Tuesday, a day ahead of the opening of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika is expected to walk the red carpet on Day 1. The actress flew Mumbai-London-Nice - she was photographed leaving Mumbai on Sunday wearing a floaty Alberta Ferretti maxidress and stopped over in London for a day. On Tuesday, Deepika shared updates of what she ate on the flight from London to Nice, in which a glimpse of her travel wardrobe revealed she was wearing distressed denims. Now we know the details of her stylishly curated travel wardrobe - she paired jeans with a summery yellow top by designer label Chloe. Her tan brown lace-up boots added a pinch of drama to the look. Deepika Padukone's essentials for Cannes weather included a trench coat and round sunglasses.
- Deepika arrived in Cannes in an outfit by Chloe
- Earlier, she shared updates from her flight to Cannes
- Deepika will represent L'Oreal Paris for the first time this year
What all Deepika Padukone ate on her way to the French Riviera.
Deepika Padukone left for Cannes on May 14 and had a stop-over in London. Deepika styled her dress with a Maje leather jacket, a pair of Christian Louboutin boots and a Chanel tote.
Deepika Padukone, who will represent L'Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, had told news agency IANS: "I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in." Deepika is the new ambassador for L'Oreal Paris and will join her colleagues Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, both of whom are veterans of the Cannes Film Festival.
This is Deepika's second appearance at Cannes - in 2010, she represented another brand on the red carpet. Ahead of her arrival in Cannes, Deepika told news agency IANS that she wants to "start afresh."
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is also part of Hollywood royalty. She made her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage earlier this year. She's already been on several international red carpet including the Met Gala this year and the MTV EMAs in 2016.
We are looking forward to seeing more of Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from May 17 to May 28.