Can Team Akhilesh-Rahul Do Magic In UP. Here's What The Numbers Say

As chief minister Akhilesh Yadav seeks to be re-elected in Uttar Pradesh, will his Samajwadi Party's strategic alliance with the Congress help him in his bid? Yes, if the state votes like it did five years ago in the assembly elections of 2012. No, if it votes the way it did in the 2014 general elections.In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav led his party to victory in UP, winning 226 of the state's 403 assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party got 29 per cent of the votes. The Congress, with 14 per cent vote share, had won 38 seats. In quite a few seats the Congress was second.If the two parties had fought that election together as they are now, they would've won 43 per cent of the vote share, with the Samajwadi Party winning 270 seats and the Congress 82. It would have meant 88 more seats with a combined total of 352 - a landslide win.The additional seats would have come mostly at the cost of Mayawati's BSP. Her party, which had won 80 seats in 2012, would've won only 20 seats if the SP and Congress had been partners then.If the Samajwadi Party, which got 20 per cent votes for five Lok Sabha seats or 42 assembly seats, and the Congress - eight per cent votes for two Lok Sabha seats (15 assembly seats) - had been partners in 2014, they would've together won the equivalent of 85 assembly seats, denting the BJP's number by about only 27 seats only.The UP elections are being held in seven phases. Votes will be counted on March 11.