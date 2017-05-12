Can EVMs (Vote Machines) Be Rigged? 55 Parties Meet To Decide: 10 Facts

The Election Commission is meeting 55 parties to help firm rules for hackathon of voting machines.

New Delhi: The Election Commission is meeting 55 parties this morning amid a massive political debate on whether electronic voting machines of EVMs can be rigged or not. The Election Commission has asserted that EVMs cannot be manipulated, rejecting the allegation of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and several others. The commission could, at today's meeting, firm ground rules for the hackathon it has promised to prove that its voting machines are reliable started at 10 am today. AAP has said it wants the event soonest to prove that EVMs can be hacked to favour a party in elections.