Can EVMs (Vote Machines) Be Rigged? 55 Parties Meet To Decide: 10 Facts

The Election Commission is meeting 55 parties to help firm rules for hackathon of voting machines.
New Delhi: The Election Commission is meeting 55 parties this morning amid a massive political debate on whether electronic voting machines of EVMs can be rigged or not. The Election Commission has asserted that EVMs cannot be manipulated, rejecting the allegation of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and several others. The commission could, at today's meeting, firm ground rules for the hackathon it has promised to prove that its voting machines are reliable started at 10 am today. AAP has said it wants the event soonest to prove that EVMs can be hacked to favour a party in elections.
Here are the 10 updates in this story:
Earlier this week, AAP legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj "hacked" a gadget that he said was "similar to an EVM," in the Delhi Assembly to make the point that voting machines can be tampered in "under 90 seconds."
The Election Commission has rejected AAP's demonstration saying original EVMs cannot be rigged. There will be a demonstration today by officials to show the EVM is tamper proof. Representatives of political parties can ask questions.
Mr Bharadwaj, who looks forward to hacking an original vote machine to "demonstrate and prove before the panel how EVMs can be tampered with the help of its ROM (read only memory)," will have to wait for the hackathon, a date for which has not been set.
AAP and also parties like Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party have alleged that they have faced huge defeats in elections held this year because EVMs were tampered.
They have alleged that the BJP's big wins in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and last month's Delhi civic polls were aided by rigged EVMs. The BJP calls them poor losers.
The Congress has joined the other opposition parties in protests, demanding that future elections, such as the assembly polls in Gujarat later this year, be held through the paper ballot system.
The Election Commission will today attempt to reassure parties that the technology used by standalone gadgets makes it virtually impossible and impractical to tamper with the machines, given that the machines are kept in a secure location.
The commission will also stress that such concerns would be automatically taken care of since the poll body has decided to use the VVPAT or voter-verifiable paper audit trail-equipped machines in all assembly and parliamentary elections that it conducts.
This add-on gadget offers instant evidence of the vote recorded by printing a paper receipt that is visible before it drops into a sealed box. The government, which had stalled the poll body's proposal for months for its purchase, agreed last month to spend Rs. 3,200 crore for these machines.
The EVM isn't all that the seven national and 48 state level political parties will talk about today. The Election Commission is hoping to build support to disqualify candidates who have been charged by a court with bribing voters.