Can EVMs Be Tampered? Here's All That You Need To Know

After a poor show in the just-concluded assembly elections, BSP chief Mayawati and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal



Here's a quick five-point guide:



1. What is the full form of EVM?



EVM stands for Electronic Voting Machine.



2. What is an EVM? How does it work?



EVM is an electronic ballot machine. The machine has two parts - a Control Unit and a Balloting Unit. The two units are connected by a five-meter cable. The Control Unit lies with the Polling Officer, whereas the Balloting Unit, on which people cast their votes, is placed inside the voting compartment.

This is how it works - before casting a vote, the polling officer presses the ballot button present on the control unit. This enables the voter to cast the vote by simply pressing the blue button present against the name and symbol of the candidate.



3. What are the advantages of using an EVM?



Well, for starters, it quickens the entire process of casting a vote. Unlike paper voting system, where voters first unfold the ballot paper, cast their vote, then fold it again, before finally putting it in a ballot box, electronic voting machines involve just one step - pressing the blue button to cast vote.

Secondly, counting votes on EVMs is also a quick process. Election results can be declared in a few hours, as opposed to 30 to 40 hours for counting ballot papers.

Also, by using EVMs, the Election Commission has done away with printing of millions of ballot paper. Since, the machines run on batteries, it can be used in areas without any power connection.



4. What is VVPAT? And how is it related to EVMs?



VVPAT stands for Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail. It is implemented to maintain a paper trail of all votes cast. In VVPAT system, a voter presses a button on the electronic voting machine to cast the vote. A small paper slip bearing the name and symbol of the candidate is generated. This paper appears for about 10 seconds, and then falls into a secure box. thus maintaining a physical paper trail of all the votes cast.

raised questions about the Electronic voting machines in the Punjab assembly polls, saying 20 per cent to 25 per cent of AAP votes were transferred to the Akali-BJP coalition which was in power in the state.



5. Can EVMs be tampered?



Not possible, says the Election Commission. However, Mr Kejriwal and Ms Mayawati seem to differ. But do the allegations merit a probe?



Source: Election Commission of India



