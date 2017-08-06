Call Centres Set Up To Address GST-Related Queries. Details Here The government has opened many windows of communication to address the queries related to GST

While many traders, businessmen, manufacturers and suppliers are studying the tax implications of the new GST or Goods and Services Tax system, various government departments have opened multiple windows to allay their concerns. The government has opened many windows of communication to address the queries related to GST, the new indirect tax regime that finally came into effect on July 1, 2017. Two call centres are up and running for the purpose of catering to GST-related queries by taxpayers and stakeholders, the Ministry of Finance has said."The call centres are replying to queries of taxpayers and also providing information regarding guidelines and FAQs issued by CBEC from time to time...The GSTN helpdesk and the CBEC Mitra Helpdesk have been contracted for a period of five years and seven years respectively," Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.Here are the two call centres to get help on GST rules:This call centre is prepared by GSTN or GST Network and also being run by it.The call centre can be reached at phone number 0120-4888999 and email helpdesk@gst.gov.in This call centre is aimed at replying to queries related to GST. It is being run by the Central Board of Excise and Customs, the release noted.The call centre can be reached at phone number 1800-1200-232 and email cbecmitra.helpdesk@icegate.gov.in GSTN help desk, entrusted with the task of catering to phone calls from taxpayers and government officials, had said last month that it was receiving 10,000 calls a day, with queries ranging from "how do I register?" to forgotten passwords.