Calcutta High Court's Justice Karnan Makes History, Gets Top Court's Contempt Notice: 10 Facts

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today slapped a contempt notice on a Calcutta High Court judge, Justice CS Karnan, after the top court decided to initiate the case on its own against the judge for continuously leveling allegations against former and sitting judges. This is the first time that a sitting high court judge faces a contempt case. But Justice Karnan - who was appointed to the bench in 2009 - is not new to controversies. But the last time he got into trouble with the Supreme Court, Justice Karnan was spared after he apologised, attributing his "erroneous" order staying his transfer from the Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court to "mental frustration resulting in loss of mental balance".