Cabinet Rejig: NDA Is Almost Dead, Says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

The Rajya Sabha member also added that the BJP remembers the party only when it needs some support.

Sanjay Raut said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance exists only on paper. (File photo)

Mumbai:  As the Narendra Modi government went in for a cabinet reshuffle, Shiv Sena Lawmaker Sanjay Raut said today that the National Democratic Alliance or NDA is "almost dead". The Rajya Sabha member also added that the BJP remembers the party only when it needs some support.

Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.

"BJP-led National Democratic Alliance exists only on paper. Whenever BJP wants some support like in Presidential election or in Parliament, we are remembered," said Mr Raut.

"The NDA is almost dead. It is restricted to only meetings of allied parties," he added.

"We are not hungry for a portfolio or power. The reshuffle is a game of figures for political reasons and we will take appropriate stand at a right time," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Four junior ministers were today elevated to the cabinet rank and nine new faces, including four former government officers, inducted as Ministers of State, in a rejig by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a focus on his agenda on good governance.

