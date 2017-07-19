Cabinet Clears Draft Bill To Replace GST Ordinances For Jammu And Kashmir

All India | Updated: July 19, 2017 20:05 IST
The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bill

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bill

New Delhi:  The Cabinet today approved a draft bill to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said.

The Central government had earlier this month promulgated ordinances to make the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST), which deals with inter-state commerce, applicable to the state.

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bill, which will be introduced in Parliament during the current monsoon session.
 

