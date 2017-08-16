Cabinet Approves New Metro Rail Policy To Expand Networks

The metro policy will talk about standardising norms and developing a procurement mechanism for implementation of the projects. It will also talk about funding and financing, officials said.

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2017 14:42 IST
19 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cabinet Approves New Metro Rail Policy To Expand Networks

A new policy has been approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi:  The government today approved a new metro rail policy for expanding the metro network across various cities in the country, officials said.

The new policy was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The metro policy will talk about standardising norms and developing a procurement mechanism for implementation of the projects. It will also talk about funding and financing, officials said.

At present, metro projects with a total length of more than 350 km are operational in eight cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Gurugram.

Metro projects are also under way in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Pune and Lucknow.
 

Trending

Share this story on

19 Shares
ALSO READSBI Is Becoming The Air India Of Banking
Metro Rail PolicyMetro Rail ProjectsMetro Rail FinancingUnion CabinetNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................