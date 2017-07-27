By-Polls In Andhra Pradesh, Goa And Delhi On August 23

The four assembly seats are Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Valpoi and Panaji in Goa and Bawana in Delhi.

All India | | Updated: July 27, 2017 22:57 IST
New Delhi:  The Election Commission today announced that by-elections to fill four vancancies in Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Delhi legislative assemblies will be held on August 23.

The counting of votes will be held on August 28.

The last date of nomination is August 5, scrutiny of nomination will be done on August 7 and last date of withdrawal of candidates is August 9.

"The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations.

"Adequate numbers of EVMs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines," said the Commission in a statement.

