By-Election Result 2017: BJP Holds Fort In Madhya Pradesh, Wins Bandhavgarh, Set To Win Ater

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has asserted his hold in Madhya Pradesh, shrugging off talk about an anti-incumbency sentiment with his party the BJP retaining the Bandhavgarh assembly seat and looking good to snatch Ater from main rival Congress, in by-elections watched closely as a bellwether for assembly elections next year.In Bandhavgarh, the BJP's Shivnarayan Singh defeated the Congress candidate Savitri Singh by more than 25,476 votes. By-elections were held because the sitting BJP legislator was elected to parliament in a by-poll last year.The by-poll in Ater was held because the Congress' legislator Satyadev Katare died recently. The party had fielded his son Hemant Katare hoping to cash in on a sympathy wave. Mr Katare is trailing the BJP's Arvind Singh Bhadoria, in a closer contest than Bandhavgarh.The Congress had demanded that voting in the Madhya Pradesh by-elections be done on ballot paper and not electronic voting machines or EVMs, after a voting machine reportedly issued only BJP slips during a demonstration in Bhind, where the Ater constituency is. The Election Commission has emphatically said that EVMs cannot be rigged, rejecting the demand for paper ballot.The wins today will buoy the BJP, which has ruled the state since 2003, with Chief Minister Chouhan following up a big win in the 2013 assembly elections with almost a clean sweep of the state in the 2014 national election. The BJP had won 27 of 29 Lok Sabha seats.In the 230-member state assembly, its tally has gone up by one to 165.The Congress is reeling from losing state after state in assembly elections since its debacle in the 2014 national elections and its loss in Madhya Pradesh today is a blow to its hopes of cashing in on an anti-incumbency sentiment in a state that the BJP has ruled for many years. In assembly elections in five states earlier this year, the BJP formed government in four, sweeping Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the Congress had to settle for a consolation prize in Punjab, its first win in many months.In results being announced for 10 assembly by-elections in eight states today, the Congress has won only two seats in Karnataka, retaining both.