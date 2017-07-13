Butterfly Teaser: Jab Harry Met Sejal In Punjab Ke Kheton Mein

The teaser of Butterfly, the new song from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, is a sneak peek into another chapter of the Harry and Sejal saga. The 29-year-old actress, who is currently holidaying with boyfriend Virat Kohli in New York, took out time to share the teaser on Wednesday evening. In the Jab Harry Met Sejal promotional pics and videos released so far, SRK has been seen as the casanova Harry, who operates as a tour guide in Europe. But in Butterfly, he completely sheds the persona of 'Harry' and to become the Punjabi munda Harinder Singh Nehra he actually is. He puts on a turban to go with kurta-pyjama and there, you have the desi Harinder right in front of you.
Ask about Anushka urf Gujarati chhori Sejal. In the teaser, she appears as desi as she can be. Oversized jhumka, colourful salwar-kameez and some swag are all what was needed to make Anushka blend with the flavour of Punjab. Sejal and Harry dance their heart out in the khets of Punjab along with plenty of flirting-shirting.
Can't stop drooling over our desi munda Harinder & soni kudi Sejal #ButterflyTeaser@iamsrk@AnushkaSharma@ipritamofficial@sonymusicindiapic.twitter.com/yQJ4RXUuiM— Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 12, 2017
Earlier in April, pictures from the sets of Jab Harry Met Sejal in Punjab were shared on social media and now we know what the actors were shooting.
Butterfly could be the next shaadi song if you are a true blue Punjabi at heart. This will also be the fourth song from Jab Harry Met Sejal after Beech Beech Mein, Safar and Radha. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had also offered a glimpse of another track probably titled The Rain Song, more details about which are not known.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's third collaboration and is scheduled for August 4.