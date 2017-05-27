Burhan Wani's Successor Sabzar Bhat Among 8 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir, Clashes Erupt Hizbul Mujahideen's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was among two terrorists who were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. Six others were killed in Rampur sector while trying to infiltrate into India from across the LoC.

Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Bhat (L) was among 8 terrorists killed in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar: Highlights Sabzar Bhat among 2 killed in encounter in Tral, 6 killed in Rampur Dozens injured in clashes as protests break out as news of death spreads Bhat's death major win for forces, day after foiled infiltration attempt



Huge protests broke out in valley as news of the death, seen as a major setback to the terrorist network, spread. Protesters clashed with law enforcement in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Tral and Srinagar leaving dozens of people injured. Mobile internet services that were briefly restored this morning were snapped again. Shops, schools and colleges in many parts of the state closed down.



Violent protests had broken out last year in July after Wani was killed, leaving more than 100 people dead and over 12,000 injured.



started out after terrorists attacked an army patrol at Saimu village last evening. There was a heavy exchange of fire this morning after the terrorists changed their hideout because the house they were originally hiding in was set on fire by security forces. Two terrorists including Sabzar Ahmad Bhat were killed. Soon after the encounter was over hundreds of villagers rushed to Saimu village and clashed with the security forces.



The second operation - in Rampur sector - where six terrorists were killed, was carried out after alert soldiers noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the early hours of the morning. "The infiltration attempt has been stopped successfully," an army official confirmed.



Rampur sector is next to the Uri sector where the Indian Army on Friday foiled



