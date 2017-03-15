BSP Chief Mayawati To Move Court On EVM 'Tampering' Issue

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today decided to move court against the alleged tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and observe a 'black day' every month against the "murder of democracy" by the BJP.
The BSP chief alleged that BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh state elections smacks of "dishonesty" and "fraud" and "After we did not get a proper reply from the Election Commission on our complaint lodged with them soon after the results were announced on March 11, the party has decided to go to court in this matter so as to save (the country) from such a fraud in the future and save democracy," she said.
The BSP leader was speaking to mediapersons ahead of addressing the party at a review meeting on their debacle in the recent UP elections. The BSP, which had 80 legislators in the outgoing assembly, managed to win just 19 seats in the 403-member House.
"Our party has also decided to launch an agitation in Uttar Pradesh and other states to expose this fraud...the party will observe 'black day' at all the district headquarters in UP and state headquarters in other states on the 11th of every month, the date on which they murdered democracy, and the first demonstration will be on April 11," she said.
The BSP leader, who alleged largescale tampering in the EVMs soon after results were announced on March 11, said that in order to hide its "dishonest victory", the BJP has now taken refuge in saying had that been the case, they would have done the same in Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
"But they need not take the people as innocent...had they done the same in other states they would not have been able to give a proper reply to questions raised by people and would have been caught easily," Mayawati said, adding they did not indulge in tampering in smaller states as they had to keep something for their defence.
"Besides they did so in UP as they used to say that for reaching the Centre they have to go through UP and so concentrated on it," she said. "They have got this victory through tampering in the EVMs and this win smacks of dishonesty, fraud and murder of democracy...if the media is honest it will also not be able to digest it," she alleged.
Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Punjab assembly polls, stating that 20 - 25 per cent of AAP votes were transferred to the SAD-BJP coalition.
The BJP ridiculed Ms Mayawati's allegations of EVM tampering and asked her to "gracefully accept the people's mandate".
"When you win, EVMs are right. When you lose, EVMs are wrong. This shows that there are some defects in you (Mayawati)," said Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.