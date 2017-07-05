BSNL Offers One-Month Free Service On Select Bookings Via Social Media. Details Here

Highlights Book services through Twitter, get 1 month free rental, says BSNL Offer applicable on bookings of select services via Twitter and Facebook BSNL has raised data benefits on some postpaid plans

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering one-month rental service on select connections purchased through social media. A limited-period offer, BSNL's scheme is applicable on bookings of its landline, broadband and FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) services made via Twitter and Facebook. This was said by BSNL on microblogging site Twitter. "Now you can book our services through Twitter and get 1 month free rental. Hurry, Limited period offer!" BSNL said. The latest offers and product revisions from BSNL come amid an intense price war between telecom companies triggered by aggressive high-speed data pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio, say some analysts.BSNL, through a link shared on its Twitter post announcing the offer, accepts details such the customer's social media account, service type and location in an online form to enable him or her to avail the offer. Customers are also required to provide personal details including mobile number and email address.How to applyFill in the required details. Information pertaining to state, district, service type, full name, mobile number and email is mandatory, according to the BSNL website.After filling in the required details under both the 'lead details' and 'personal details' sections, click 'Submit'.After a successful submission, BSNL's website displays this message: "Your request has been booked by BSNL with Pre-Lead/Reference Number: 90002xxxx. BSNL Sales Team will get back to you. Thank You."State-run telecom operator BSNL has also revised many of its existing postpaid plans. It has raised the data benefits on the postpaid plans by thousands of gigabytes of 3G data. In some of BSNL's revised plans, the quantum of data has been increased eight times compared to previous offerings.