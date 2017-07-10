BSNL Extends High Speed Internet Benefit To Select Customers. Details Here

Highlights BSNL retains pre-FUP speed free of cost for a month for some customers Many telecom operators have revised tariffs among growing competition Aggressive pricing by Jio has led to high competition in telecom sector

@BSNLCorporate@CMDBSNL@cgm_mh_bsnl@neerja_tiwari Thanx..for Free post fup speed for this month...

Amid heightened competition in the telecom sector led by Jio's data pricing, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering high speed broadband to select customers exhausting the upper usage limit. Under its "Happy Browsing Offer", BSNL is offering complimentary pre-FUP (Fair Usage Policy) download speed beyond the usage cap. Many of BSNL's broadband plans come with an upper monthly limit on internet data use under the state-run telecom operator's fair usage policy. According to multiple responses by BSNL to users' queries on microblogging site Twitter, certain customers were offered pre-FUP internet speed even after they breached the prescribed limit under its fair usage policy."You have crossed FUP limit as per subscribed tariff plan. However as a special customer, BSNL is retaining your Pre-FUP speed free of cost for this month," BSNL's message to certain customers read. "Please click on 'Happy Browsing' button below to use broadband further," it added.Using Twitter, many customers thanked BSNL for extending data benefit at the pre-FUP speed.Many telecom operators today actively interact with their customers, address their queries and complaints through social media platforms.New entrant Reliance Jio's free voice calls and aggressive mobile data pricing has stirred India's telecom industry, with incumbent players proactively revising their tariffs among measures to protect market share, say some analysts. Reliance Jio Infocomm, a Reliance Industries group company which offers telecom services under brand Jio, offers a variety of low-priced recharge options and plans to its prepaid and postpaid customers.BSNL offers a variety of unlimited usage plans (available on ADSL and FTTH or fiber-to-the-home) ranging from internet speeds from 2 Mbps to 24 Mbps.Through Fair Usage Policy, Internet Service Providers including BSNL seek to give all customers the opportunity to experience the network in the same way, according to the BSNL website - bsnl.in. "Under the Fair Usage Policy (FUP), BSNL offers various tariff plans to suit the varying data download requirement of the customers... BSNL has defined the FUP across all the unlimited broadband plans with varying charges and varying data download limit," BSNL noted on its portal.Meanwhile, BSNL is offering one-month rental service on select connections purchased through social media. A limited-period offer, BSNL's scheme is applicable on bookings of its landline, broadband and FTTH services made via Twitter and Facebook.