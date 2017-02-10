BSF Jawan Who Complained About Food 'Missing', Family Appeals To Court

Tej Bahadur Yadav - the Border Security Force constable whose Facebook video about the food served at the Line of Control had created a storm last month - is allegedly missing. His family has filed a petition in High Court, saying they have no idea of his whereabouts. The family claims they have sent two letters to the Border Security Force Director General to know where Mr Yadav is, but received no reply."His wife talked to him last on February 7. We have been calling him on his mobile number but it goes unanswered," news agency IANS quoted his brother-in-law Vijay as saying. "When we contact on his official phone number, nobody tells us about his location or they put our phone calls on hold."Airing grievances on social media is frowned upon by security forces and Mr Yadav's family had earlier alleged that he was being threatened and mentally tortured.Now Mr Yadav's wife Sharmila has sought a high-level inquiry into his disappearance and the recent rejection of his plea for voluntary retirement.News agency Press Trust of India quoted Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the Ex-paramilitary Personnel Welfare Association, as saying that he had met the BSF Director General along with Mr Yadav's wife and brother. The officer had claimed that Mr Yadav had been hospitalised after he fell ill. He had also promised an inquiry into the matter, Mr Singh was quoted as saying.In his videos, Mr Yadav had alleged that poor quality food was served to the jawans at the LoC. Without naming anyone, he had also alleged that officers were illegally selling food supplies meant for men. After the posts with the video clips went viral, the Prime Minister's Office had sought a report and the home ministry had conducted an investigation. But the probe had concluded his claims were unsubstantiated.A day after the videos went viral, Mr Yadav was shifted from the Line of Control in Poonch to a batallion in Rajouri. The BSF had alleged that he has a "dodgy record" that also features "intoxication and insubordination". The BSF had said that his plea for voluntary retirement after the incident was not accepted as a Court of Inquiry was pending against him.