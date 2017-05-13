BSF Jawan Dies During Field Physical Test In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur

A BSF jawan on Friday died during final field physical efficiency test at the Subsidiary Training Center (STC) in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir."Today, at about 06:45 hours, constable Anil Kumar of 163 Battalion of BSF, who was undergoing Junior Leadership Course, died during field training test activity at the STC," a senior BSF officer said on Friday.He said the Junior Leadership Course for promotion from the post of constable to that of head constable was going on at the STC for the last eight weeks and will end tomorrow.The final Field Physical Efficiency Test (FPET) of the said course started at 06:15 hours.The officer said, that before the start of 3.2-km run of FPET, the participating troops were asked of their well-being and there was no complain from any of them.He said that at 06:40 hours, when Constable Kumar was just few meters short of the end point, he collapsed.He was put on oxygen by the doctors present there and evacuated to civil hospital in no time but was declared brought dead, he said."The individual was medically fit and never complained during eight-week period of training," the officer said.