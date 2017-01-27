BSF Jawan Detained For Allegedly Picking Former IAF Officer's Money In Metro

A BSF jawan has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after he allegedly picked Rs 22,000 cash of a retired IAF officer from an airport link station of the Delhi Metro here.Officials said the incident was reported yesterday when a CISF official noticed over CCTV that a commuter picked some cash dropped on the floor from the New Delhi station (airport line).The official immediately alerted the CISF units and it was found that Rs 22,000 in cash belonged to a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force identified as one K Makhaia.They said soon after, based on CCTV footage, sleuths of the intelligence wing of the force intercepted the man who had picked the said cash at the ticket counter of terminal-1D of the IGIA."The person identified himself to be a BSF constable named as P Kumar, posted with the 152nd battalion of the force. He accepted picking the cash," they said.The cash was restored to Mr Makhaia as he said he was not desirous to lodge a police complaint into the incident and hence Mr Kumar was allowed to go, they said."The CISF surveillance team has cracked numerous such theft and lost cases at the Delhi Metro and the airports that it guards and in a number of small instances the affected party does not want to file a police complaint," they said, adding the force is continuously enhancing its capabilities in this domain so that travelling in the Delhi Metro and through the airports could be made more safer.