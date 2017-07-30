'Brothers-In-Arms For Peace': CRPF Shares An Image With A Strong Message

Hundreds have applauded the pictures, captioned "Brothers-in-arms for peace", calling them a wonderful example of amity in the forces.

Srinagar unit of CRPF tweeted image of a jawan reciting namaz, while his colleague stands guard.

New Delhi:  The photographs of a jawan reciting namaz, while his colleague stands guard, tweeted by the Srinagar unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, have gained widespread attention on social media. Hundreds have applauded the pictures, captioned "Brothers-in-arms for peace", calling them a wonderful example of amity in the forces.

Incidents of violence against the armed forces have been on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir, especially over the last few months. It reached a record low as a police officer, who was on security duty outside a mosque during Ramzan, was beaten to death by the locals in Srinagar. Mohammad Ayub Pandith had asked his colleagues to go home and break their fasts. He was alone when attacked by a mob of nearly 300 people on June 23.

The incident had drawn widespread condemnation and hundreds had gathered for his funeral.

Today, the CRPF photo struck a chord with many and messages of hope and congratulations poured in on Twitter:
 
The Srinagar CRPF unit responded to the comments.
 

