Broadband Internet Services Suspended In Kashmir

Authorities in Kashmir today snapped broadband Internet services, which were restored on Tuesday after remaining suspended for two days in view of by-polls to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.The Internet services were suspended by the authorities around 12 noon without giving any specific reason.The administration had pulled the plug on all Internet services on April 8 midnight, hours before the start of polling for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency to forestall rumor mongering and mobilisation of mobs by disruptive elements to interrupt the poll process.Sunday's polling was marred by large-scale violence in which eight people were killed.The administration had restored the broadband Internet services on Tuesday but continued with the restriction on Internet on mobile phones.