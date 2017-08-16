Brinda Karat Makes A Case For Legal Backing Of Menstrual Leave

Employers should be legally bound to give leave to women staffers on days when they are menstruating, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat has said, amid a public debate on the matter. "There should be a provision legally for menstrual leave and the employee can decide whether she wants to avail it or not," Ms Karat told PTI on phone."Menstrual patterns differ, so it should be left to the employee," she said. "The employer should be legally bound to give menstrual leave over and above the leave rights of all employees," Ms Karat said.The Kerala government last week said it would take a decision on granting menstrual leave to its employees after considering various aspects of the issue. "Women are suffering from various physical difficulties during the time of menstruation. Now, debates on period leave are coming up. Serious debates should happen on the matter considering menstruation as a biological process," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the state assembly.