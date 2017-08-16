Brinda Karat Makes A Case For Legal Backing Of Menstrual Leave

The employer should be legally bound to give menstrual leave over and above the leave rights of all employees, CPM leader Brinda Karat said

All India | | Updated: August 16, 2017 19:18 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Brinda Karat Makes A Case For Legal Backing Of Menstrual Leave

Brinda Karat's suggestion comes at a time when a debate on menstrual leave is going on (File)

Hyderabad:  Employers should be legally bound to give leave to women staffers on days when they are menstruating, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat has said, amid a public debate on the matter. "There should be a provision legally for menstrual leave and the employee can decide whether she wants to avail it or not," Ms Karat told PTI on phone.

"Menstrual patterns differ, so it should be left to the employee," she said. "The employer should be legally bound to give menstrual leave over and above the leave rights of all employees," Ms Karat said.

The Kerala government last week said it would take a decision on granting menstrual leave to its employees after considering various aspects of the issue. "Women are suffering from various physical difficulties during the time of menstruation. Now, debates on period leave are coming up. Serious debates should happen on the matter considering menstruation as a biological process," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the state assembly.
 

Trending

Share this story on

16 Shares
ALSO READWhy Pakistan Hates Malala
Brinda KaratKeralaPinarayi VijayanmensturationMenstrual Leave

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................