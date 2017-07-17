Bride Walks Out On Wedding Night After Groom Demands SUV In Uttar Pradesh

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who demanded a sports utility vehicle on his wedding night, had to walk home empty-handed after the bride called off the wedding.On the wedding night on Sunday, the groom threatened the bride's family he would call off the wedding if they did not give him an SUV, Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said.Angry with the demand, the bride's family members shut the doors of the wedding hall and did not allow the groom's family and guests to leave the venue, he said.Both sides then tried to negotiate the demand, but the talks failed, the officer said. "Seeing that the groom was adamant, the woman walked out of the marriage," he said.