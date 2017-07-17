Bride Walks Out On Wedding Night After Groom Demands SUV In Uttar Pradesh

On the wedding night in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the groom threatened the bride's family he would call off the wedding if they did not give him an SUV

All India | | Updated: July 17, 2017 20:37 IST
Police said the bride walked out after the groom did not budge from his stand (Representational)

Saharanpur:  A man in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who demanded a sports utility vehicle on his wedding night, had to walk home empty-handed after the bride called off the wedding.

On the wedding night on Sunday, the groom threatened the bride's family he would call off the wedding if they did not give him an SUV, Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said.

Angry with the demand, the bride's family members shut the doors of the wedding hall and did not allow the groom's family and guests to leave the venue, he said.

Both sides then tried to negotiate the demand, but the talks failed, the officer said. "Seeing that the groom was adamant, the woman walked out of the marriage," he said.

