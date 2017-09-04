BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Modi In China; Will Meet Russian President Vladimir Putin Today

PM Modi's visit to China to attend the BRICS Summit comes days after India and China ended the 73-day long Doklam standoff.

September 04, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Xiamen in China to attend the 2017 BRICS Summit

Xiamen, China:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Xiamen in China for the 2017 BRICS Summit. Ahead of his meetings today, PM Modi said he looks forward to having "productive discussions and positive outcomes" with leaders of the grouping to support the agenda for a stronger partnership among the member countries of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa). During his two day visit to China, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings, starting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who PM Modi will meet today at 9:30 am IST. He is also expected to meet leaders of countries like Egypt, invited by China as part of the BRICS outreach program. Apart from Egypt, China has invited Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand as guest countries for the Summit. PM Modi's visit to China to attend the BRICS Summit comes days after India and China ended the 73-day long Doklam standoff.

