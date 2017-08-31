BRD College Principal, Wife Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Gorakhpur Tragedy

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Thursday sent suspended BRD Medical college Principal and his wife to 14-day judicial custody in connection with 60 children's deaths within seven days.Rajeev and Poornima Mishra were arrested by the state police's Special Task Force from Kanpur two days back. They were brought to Gorakhpur on Wednesday and presented before the anti-corruption court on Thursday.The couple is facing arious charges. Rajeev Mishra was suspended by the Yogi Adityanath's government following the spike in the number of deaths, reportedly due to disruption of oxygen supply, at the Baba Raghav Das Medical college in the Chief Minister's home constituency.The couple is accused, among other things, of sitting over payment files of the oxygen vendor. An FIR was lodged against Mishra and seven others for dereliction in duty among other charges.This came in the wake of the probe report by a high-powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar, which indicted Rajeev Mishra and others in the tragedy.The FIR was lodged in Lucknow's Hazratganj police station and the case was later transferred to Gorakhpur.