Bravery Awards Celebrate Children Who Risked Their Lives To Save Others

When her two friends were about to drown in a river, 8-year-old Tarh Peeju from Andhra Pradesh displayed exemplary courage, sacrificing her own life to save theirs. Today, she is no more but her parents stand tall with pride at her daughter's short but significant life."Even if she isn't here with us, being her father I am very proud that she saved the lives of two and then left the world. It is because of her two other kids are alive," Tarh Peeju's father said.Tarh Peeju is among 25 girls and boys from across the country with stories of courage and kindness. Their actions are being awarded with National Bravery Awards by the Indian Council of Child Welfare.Also among the awardees this year are 17-year-old Tejasweeta Pradhan and 16-year-old Shivani Gond from West Bengal who helped uncover an international sex racket. Both the girls said they were scared as the operation to bust the racket lasted for a few months.The National Bravery Awards are an annual tradition by the Indian Council of Child Welfare, which have lasted now for 60 years, commencing from from 1957.Geeta Siddhartha, President of Indian Council for Child Welfare said they've felicitated 945 kids till now."Their education is sponsored till high school, and if even after they want to go for professional courses we have a fund which provides them financial aid," Geeta said.The stories of these 25 kids, who have lived by example are of uninhibited courage. Leading by example they've helped instill hope at a time when one needed a thrust to the good in the world.